SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Seminole County deputies are looking for suspect that is connected to a home invasion near Altamonte Springs.

Suspects fled to the Sanford area and ditched their vehicle

Two people taken into custody; deputies searching for third

A homeowner told deputies he found three burglars inside his home off Virginia Avenue. The homeowner said he shot at one of the suspects before they fled.

The suspects then traveled the Sanford area, ditching their vehicle near State Road 46 and International Parkway.

Two of the suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies are still searching for the third suspect.