ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 40-year-old driver was drunk when he slammed into a passenger car five weeks ago, killing a young girl, police say.

Police arrest man in connection to fatal crash 5 weeks ago

Ulises Andree Mora has been charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 29 crash at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Jamestown Boulevard, Altamonte Springs Police said Friday morning.

Anthony Sienko, who lives across the street, said he flew from his house to stop traffic before paramedics could arrive that night.

"I was looking right out the window at it, dropped everything, and ran out," he said. "It was a strange sound that only happens when a car hits another car... a sound you don’t forget," Sienko said.

On the night of the deadly crash, police said Mora, behind the wheel of a green Porsche, was traveling southbound on Montgomery Road when he collided with a black Acura at Jamestown Boulevard.

A family of four was inside the Acura.

The crash was so forceful, it split the Acura in half, killing a girl and sending another child to a hospital.

"We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw half the car embedded in the traffic signal box," said Sienko, flipping through several photos of the scene on his phone.

A large cross now sits at the intersection in remembrance of the girl. Colorful teddy bears and flowers line the top, and the name "Keilani" is written on the memorial in pink, block letters.

Investigators said Friday that Mora was under the influence of alcohol; his speed also was a factor in the crash, they said.

For Sienko and his wife, Ruth, an arrest in the case means everything.

"Excited. I’m very, very happy," Ruth Sienko said. "I hope they throw the book at him."

Mora remains in the Seminole County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

"The Altamonte Springs Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family affected as they continue to grieve this loss," it said in a news release.