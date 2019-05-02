ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The bodies of two people were found in woods off Orange Blossom Trail near Apopka on Thursday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched just after 1:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of West Orange Blossom Trail.

. @OrangeCoSheriff investigating after getting a call about 2 bodies found near International Seminary in Apopka. Deputies say they show signs of decomposition, working to get more details now. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ha5jurfbk2 — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) May 2, 2019

When they got there, they found the bodies, which they said had "obvious signs of decomposition."

Several places of worship are nearby, including a seminary.

No other information has been released.

We have a crew at the scene; check back here for updates.