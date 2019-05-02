ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The bodies of two people were found in woods off Orange Blossom Trail near Apopka on Thursday.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched just after 1:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of West Orange Blossom Trail.
When they got there, they found the bodies, which they said had "obvious signs of decomposition."
Several places of worship are nearby, including a seminary.
No other information has been released.
We have a crew at the scene; check back here for updates.