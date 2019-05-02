DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach say a recently arrested suspect accused of serial rape was charged with additional crimes Thursday.

Markeith Martin accused of attacks in 2017 and 2018 in new cases.

Martin remains under investigation in other unsolved cases.

DNA from August 2018 case led investigators to Martin, cops say

PREVIOUS STORIES: Serial Rapist Arrested, Daytona Beach Police Say Suspected Serial Rapist Held on $5000 Bond in Volusia Jail



Markeith Martin was arrested in Daytona Beach last Friday by the Daytona Beach Police Department in connection to at least five rape cases in Volusia County.

Both of the newly disclosed cases reportedly happened in Daytona Beach. The charges against Martin in both cases are sexual battery of victims 12 and older.

At 11:44 p.m. July 27, 2017, an alleged victim told authorities she met a woman and man, who she didn't know, at a 7-Eleven at 955 Ridgewood Avenue. She went to a hotel with them at 810 S. Ridgewood Avenue. The man remained in the room with the alleged victim while the woman left.

The man told the victim to get undressed, and she said 'no.' The man took off her clothes, grabbed her by the throat and sexually assaulted her.

He eventually let her go, and she returned to the 7-Eleven and then went to a neighbor's house. She had a DNA samples during an examination at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

The DNA was matched to Martin. He denied knowing the alleged victim during an interview with police on Wednesday.

In the other case, a victim told police on July 18, 2018 that she was sexually battered in a wooded area and at the Royal Inn hotel on Ridgewood Avenue.

She was walking on S. Beach Street at about 8 p.m. when she was approached by an attacker armed with a knife. He threatened to kill her if she didn't come with him. She was sexually assaulted after he choked her until she became unconscious.

He reportedly stole a beer from a 7-Eleven, brought her to his hotel room, and assaulted her again. After the victim escaped, police went to the room and detained the man, who called himself New York. She was taken to a hospital for a rape examination.

A DNA match linked the attack to Martin.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said during a news conference last week that investigators have connected Martin to rapes and sexual assaults in 2010, 2014 — for which he spent 37 months in jail — 2017, and two in 2018.

Capri said Martin was homeless and wasn't on investigators' radar until they got DNA evidence from a case from August 2018.

According to Capri, Martin was arrested 44 times before this most recent arrest. He was also convicted of sexual assault and served prison time for it in 2014.

Capri is encouraging any other potential victims to come forward. Holly Hill, a city near Daytona Beach, is also reviewing possible cases against Martin.