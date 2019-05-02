CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. -- Foundation repairs are underway inside New Bern's Riverfront Convention Center.

The venue has been closed since Hurricane Florence.

Craven County Assistant Manager Gene Hodges said the hurricane repairs offered an opportunity to move up a foundation project scheduled for 2020.

“It’s gonna be something that we’re gonna have to do every so often going out into the future. But, we’re hoping that we’re goning to have a more permanent solution now because we’re doing a little more extensive work than what we did five years ago," said Hodges.

The Convention Center is taking bookings for fall and winter 2019. Hodges said he hopes to finish construction in September.