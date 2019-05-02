ANAHIEM, Calif. – The Force was strong with Star Wars fans on Thursday.
Reservations for Disneyland's highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened at 10 a.m. PT. And less than two hours later, they were gone.
"General reservations for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge are no longer available," Disneyland tweeted just before 12:30 p.m.
Each reservation is for 4-hour time slots for visits from May 31—the land's grand opening---through June 23. Fans who secured a reservation will still need a valid theme park ticket on their chosen date.
Reservations are still available for those staying at a Disneyland Resort Hotel.
Star Wars fans who managed to get a reservation shared their excitement on social media.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be set on the planet of Batuu and feature two new attractions as well as several shops and eateries. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will be the only ride to open at first. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is expected to open later this year.
A version of the 14-acre land is set to open at Disney World on August 29. Disney hasn't released details about how people will access the land at Hollywood Studios when it opens.
