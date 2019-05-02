ANAHIEM, Calif. – The Force was strong with Star Wars fans on Thursday.

Star Wars fans snatch up Galaxy's Edge reservations

The reservations were gone in two hours

The new land opens at Disneyland May 31; Disney World Aug. 29



Reservations for Disneyland's highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened at 10 a.m. PT. And less than two hours later, they were gone.

"General reservations for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge are no longer available," Disneyland tweeted just before 12:30 p.m.

Each reservation is for 4-hour time slots for visits from May 31—the land's grand opening---through June 23. Fans who secured a reservation will still need a valid theme park ticket on their chosen date.

Reservations are still available for those staying at a Disneyland Resort Hotel.

Star Wars fans who managed to get a reservation shared their excitement on social media.

OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG!! I have the best wife. Thank you @Nilougirl!!

She just told me she was able to get in and got us reservations to go to STAR WARS LAND #GalaxysEdge on June 1st!! I'm incredibly excited!@DisneylandToday pic.twitter.com/b5opPOzCau — Sean Gibson (@dawnbreaker09) May 2, 2019

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be set on the planet of Batuu and feature two new attractions as well as several shops and eateries. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will be the only ride to open at first. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is expected to open later this year.

A version of the 14-acre land is set to open at Disney World on August 29. Disney hasn't released details about how people will access the land at Hollywood Studios when it opens.