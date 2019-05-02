ORLANDO, Fla. — If you plan to go out Friday night in downtown Orlando, make sure you know where you can get picked up.

City of Orlando to start its 'Rideshare Hub' program

People downtown will be able to meet with their taxi, Uber, Lyft driver

Goal is to give people a safe place to wait on their ride

PREVIOUS: Orlando Hopes "Rideshare Hubs" Improve Late Night Traffic, Safety

Starting at midnight, the city of Orlando is testing its rideshare hub program .

The new hub will have taxi, Uber, and Lyft drivers meet patrons at Magnolia Avenue near Heritage Square downtown, along with Gertrude's Avenue near Jefferson and Washington streets.

The goal is to give patrons a safe place to wait on their ride and help move people out of downtown more efficiently during late night hours, according to officials.

The woman making it all happen is downtown Orlando’s Nighttime Economy Manager Dominique Greco.

“This pilot program is approximately six months and that will give us enough time to gauge how we want to move forward, if we want to move forward with some more permanent regulation and a fine-type system for picking up outside the zones,” Greco said.

Operations will be on Friday and Saturday nights from midnight to 3 a.m. The hubs will also have access to public restrooms and extra lighting and security.