ORLANDO, Fla. — Make sure you have the rain gear ready for Thursday, as showers and a few embedded storms slide across the area throughout the day.

A broad area of low pressure we have been watching for days is slowly drifting from the Bahamas back toward us, bringing deeper moisture into the atmosphere.

This low will not gain any tropical characteristics near Florida, but is forecast to provide upwards of an inch or more in some rain gauges for Thursday into Friday. Highs will remain warm in the 80s.

A wave of low pressure drifting back toward the peninsula has steadily been increasing atmospheric moisture in Central Florida, allowing for elevated rain chances.

Rain coverage is at 70 percent, so most of us will need the rain gear at some point. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder, but we are not expecting any severe storms.

Even with clouds and rain around, we heat into the mid 80s. We will keep a few showers around Thursday evening, and lingering moisture provides us a 50 percent coverage of rain Friday before the low pulls away.

Widespread half-inch rainfall amounts are forecast, with a few neighborhoods picking up over an inch.

Highs are slightly above average for Friday in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain coverage on Saturday is around 20- to 30 percent, running 30 to 40-percent on Sunday.

Highs climb several degrees above average into the upper 80s to lower 90s both days. A front tries bringing in drier air early next week, but models differ on timing.

Beach and surf forecast

A building east to east-southeast wind swell and solid onshore winds ahead of an approaching low from the Bahamas will not help surfers trying to catch a few waves.

Heights climb three to four, occasionally five feet, but the Atlantic will be like a washing machine.

If you are planning beach time, keep an eye on the sky and carry the Spectrum News 13 app to monitor StormTracker 13 Doppler radar . The rip current threat remains elevated, so use extra caution and stay near a lifeguard stand.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.