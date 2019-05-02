APOPKA, Fla. — More than 20 Orange County residents gathered outside the Farmworker Association of Florida building in Apopka to protest an anti-sanctuary cities bill.

Protestors want to change lawmakers' mind on SB 168

The legislation would crack down on 'sanctuary cities' in Florida

The protestors chanted, “Si, se puede. Si, se puede. Si, se puede,” which in English means “yes, we can.”

They said they hope to change the minds of Florida legislators who support SB 168 , which is currently on the House floor after it passed in the Senate last week .

The legislation would ban so-called “sanctuary cities” in Florida and would require local and state law enforcement agencies to cooperate with ICE in arresting and detaining undocumented citizens.

“It’s very hard for those who do not have resources to immigrate legally to the United States,” said Antonio Tovar, Farmworker Association of Florida General Coordinator. “Most of the immigrants here just want to work. They want to make the future of their families better.”

According to language in the legislation, it’s “prohibited to discriminate under certain circumstances.” Some of the protesters said they fear deportation still may happen.

“I’d be stopped by a few cops, and they tell me, ‘Oh, you look Latino. Do you have your papers?’ My biggest fear is having to do that,” said Adan Rodriguez.

Florida Sen. David Simmons, a co-sponsor of the senate bill, told Spectrum News 13 the legislation only affects undocumented citizens who violate a state law or those already behind bars.