ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is hoping a billboard can help his chances at landing a dream job at Walt Disney World.

The bright sign has been up for more than a week along State Road 535 at the entrance to Disney property.

Brandon Fox paid to put the sign up after having one unanswered application submitted after another.

“I’ve applied online, I check the site every 30 minutes and I apply right away, but unfortunately there are thousands of people who apply for those roles,” Fox said.

Fox is a former cast member himself.

“It’s home for me, my first role out of high school, and (it) has always had that special feeling for me,” he said.

He worked in entertainment in the Disney College Program before becoming a full-time employee. After attending classes at Valencia College, he eventually earned a degree and started his career as an executive personal assistant where he works currently in the sports industry.

It’s a job he’d like to have at Disney.

The Central Florida native now spends much of his time at work in New York, where the idea to put up a billboard was first sparked riding the subway.

Fox said he’s hoping the billboard will catch the attention of Disney executives.

“A billboard is definitely a unique way of standing out, definitely mission accomplished,” said Alexis Echeverria of CareerSource of Central Florida .

Echeverria says job searches can be daunting, but not all job seekers need a billboard. The most common mistake among job searchers is thinking that resumes are one-size-fits-all.

“Those companies, especially larger corporations, have software that assist them with filtering out those resumes, so they look for keywords,” Echeverria said. “Those keywords are hinted in the job description, so if you don’t have those keywords, your resume is going to be filtered out, and nobody is ever going to see it.”

CareerSource offers free career and job search counseling, which Echeverria says can help candidates get a foot in the door.

When asked about Fox’s billboard, Jacquee Wahler, Vice President of Communications for Walt Disney World told Spectrum News: “We appreciate the creativity and encourage anyone interested in a role with us to apply at DisneyCareers.com .”

Job or not, Fox says the billboard is worth the shot, for him and perhaps others.

“If I inspire someone to take a chance and to think outside of the box, then it was worth it,” Fox said.