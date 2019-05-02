TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With just hours left in this year's legislative session, the GOP-led Florida Senate on Thursday sent a controversial bill to punish "sanctuary cities" to the governor for his signature into law.

The bill, which passed the Senate 22-18, fines so-called "sanctuary cities" that don't help federal immigration authorities arrest undocumented immigrants. Local governments could be fined up to $5,000 a day for noncompliance.

There currently are no self-described "sanctuary cities" in Florida, but proponents said the bill is a preventative measure.

A similar bill passed the Florida House earlier this week, HB 527. House Republicans had asked not only for fines but to add language that could allow for the removal of local officials from office if they don't cooperate with federal authorities in detaining and arresting undocumented immigrants.

Democrats spent the afternoon trying to convince the upper chamber to reconsider.

"The months and months and months of this saber-rattling has a real human cost, and that human cost is fear by vulnerable people who need our help," said Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez (D-Miami Beach).

Republicans argue the bill is a matter of public safety.

"We do nothing for this nation, for this state, for this Senate, for this legislature, by not respecting the laws that we have," Altamonte Springs Sen. David Simmons said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis supports a sanctuary policy ban.