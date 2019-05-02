VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Edgewater Police have filed a charge against a Jeep SUV driver accused of a crash that killed a 78-year-old motorcycle rider on December 30.

Joseph M. Baim of Edgewater arrested on warrant Monday

Baim accused of causing death while driving under influence

Harley-Davidson driver Murdock D. Mackenzie killed in crash

Joseph M. Baim, 68, was arrested on a warrant Monday, charging him with causing a death while driving under the influence, records show. He was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach after posting a $25,000 bond,

The crash happened sometime before 6 p.m. December 30 when Baim’s 2001 Jeep SUV crashed into a 1987 Harley-Davidson driven by Murdock D. Mackenzie of Franklin, Massachusetts, on South U.S. 1 (South Ridgewood Avenue).

Baim remained on scene after the crash and provided a blood sample, which detected a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 and narcotics, a report said.

Drivers in Florida with blood-alcohol levels of 0.08 and above are considered legally impaired. The test also revealed THC, marijuana's psychoactive compound, and diazepam and nordiazepam, a police report said.

In a statement after he gave to police after the crash, Baim said he was heading north on U.S. 1 and was in the left turn lane to enter the Winn-Dixie plaza at 1828 S. U.S. 1.

“Baim stated he stopped in the left tum lane for approximately 4-5 cars, then when he thought it was clear he proceeded into the plaza,” the report said. “Baim stated he did not see the motorcycle and stated the motorcycle must have been traveling approximately 70 mph because he appeared out of nowhere.”

A tipster told police Baim had three to four vodka drinks at Lucille's Silver Spurs Bar, 3635 U.S. 1, and left the bar sometime between 5 to 5:30 p.m.

The bartender who was on duty at the time gave a statement saying Baim came into the bar at 1 p.m. the day of the crash and had several vodka drinks before leaving between 4:30 and 5 p.m. He didn’t appear to be intoxicated, she said, and she did not serve him for about 45 minutes prior to him leaving the bar, the bartender said in the report.