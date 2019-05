PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue crews are fighting two small brush fires Wednesday night in Port St. John near Interstate 95.

According to Fire Rescue in a tweet, the fire is located near the I-95 northbound on-ramp at Port St. Johns Parkway.

**BRUSH FIRE** PSJ Pkwy/I95. #PortSaintJohn. Appears to be 2 separate small fires. Inaccessible. BCFR units and @FFS_ORLANDO on scene. NB ramp to I95 from PSJ Pkwy closed. No endangerment as of now. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #BrushFire pic.twitter.com/w8WUkzgI1X — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 2, 2019

Officials say there appears to be two separate fires, and there’s currently no endangerment.

The I-95 northbound on-ramp at Port St. Johns Parkway, or Exit 208, is closed.

No further details are available yet.