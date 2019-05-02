Buffalo's Old First Ward is reaching new heights with the opening of Central Rock Gym and others getting ready to join them soon.

The Queen City now joins 14 other locations of Central Rock Gym, where people of all ages and skill levels can learn the ropes.

"If you can climb a ladder, there's walls here at Central Rock that you can climb," said Chelsea Hartman, Central Rock Gym’s assistant manager.

The 22,000 square foot facility has a variety of walls to climb, some reaching up to 45 feet high.

Now open in downtown #Buffalo: @centralrock! You can climb up to 45 feet here and if you’ve never tried before, don’t worry, all levels are welcome! Learn more this morning on @SPECNewsBuffalo #YMB 🧗‍♀️🧗‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wxPpsS77LZ — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) May 2, 2019

On the fence about climbing or being held aloft by a safety harness? There’s a gym with state-of-the-art equipment.

Once the climbing or gym workout is over, there’s a yoga studio for participants to get a good stretch.

All of the amenities are included in memberships. Not sure about a commitment? A day pass allows the curious to access the facilities and give them a try.

If you’re on the fence about climbing, but still want to get a workout, @centralrock also has a full gym! Memberships offer access to climbing, the gym and yoga studio @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/dsCxSdTez5 — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) May 2, 2019

"It offers access to the facility, yoga classes, access to the fitness room, and the fitness classes that we offer within that and climbing progression classes as well," said Kyle Rogers, a route setter at the gym.

Open for just less than a month, the community is already climbing on-board.

And after a workout of climbing or in the gym, you can stretch it out with some #yoga in the studio! Yoga is also included in @centralrock memberships or you can also get day passes for any of the facilities @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/oket25BIzF — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) May 2, 2019

"It's really nice to see a lot of climbers come out of the woodworks and meet each other again after so many years of not seeing each other,” Hartman said. “It gives everyone kind of a safe, fun environment to climb in.”

Pretty soon, when climbers work up a thirst, they’ll be able to head next door to Resurgence Brewing Company, getting ready to open its second location. Other businesses are in the process of getting ready to open as well.

"They should be open around Memorial Day and it'll be great because you can come climb, and there's nothing more refreshing than getting an ice cold beer after climbing and a burger, so they'll have great food there,” Hartman said of Resurgence. “There's also supposed to be a distillery coming to our building as well and, on top of that, a salon and different retail space and some luxury apartments.”