The future of a popular Albany bar is in question after investigations revealed underage drinking, leading to the suspension of its liquor license.

Investigators with the New York State Liquor Authority, DMV and Albany Police entered Graney's Stout on Broadway last week.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

After checking customers’ IDs, authorities determined more than 50 of the 200 people inside the bar were under the age of 21.

Graney's has now been charged with 44 violations, and without their liquor license, can no longer serve alcohol for the time being.

Owners are now addressing the situation on social media.

“Due to current circumstances, the SLA has temporarily suspended our liquor license and we will be closing at 3pm,” the bar posted on its Facebook page. “Mike is currently working diligently to correct the situation and get us back open. We appreciate your patience and understanding through this process."

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Owners did not say when or if the bar will be able to re-open.