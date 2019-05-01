ORLANDO, Fla. — We have another very warm and windy day ahead, with highs running several degrees above average.

Many neighborhood thermometers will read 90 with plenty of sun. A few more clouds mix in with the sun along our east coast, and we may see an isolated shower or two from Melbourne southward.

Rain chances increase for Thursday thanks to a broad, non-tropical area of low pressure drifting toward us f from the Bahamas. Even with more clouds and rain, highs stay above average.

We have our eyes on a broad area of low pressure over the Bahamas, but this will not become anything tropical. As high pressure slides by to our north, it will allow the low to drift back toward the west.

Our onshore flow deepens and allows more moisture into the atmosphere, so we may see an isolated shower push into southern Brevard and Osceola counties. We will also see another breezy to windy day with gusts 25 to 30 mph. Highs warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday starts with a mix of sun and clouds, but as the low moves along our east coast, it will bringing widespread showers and isolated storms. We are not expecting severe weather at this time. We will stay in the low to mid-80.

Deep moisture lingers into Friday before the low moves away. We will keep rain coverage at 50 percent, but even with clouds and scattered showers, highs warm well into the 80s.

A weekend sea breeze pattern could bring some inland areas isolated showers and storms over the weekend, but highs stay close to 90.

Beach and surf forecast

Even though wave heights will be running waist to stomach, occasionally four feet, our overall surfing conditions remain poor.

An east-southeast wind swell continues with a gusty, onshore flow. Ocean conditions remain conducive for a moderate rip current threat.

Use extra caution and swim near an open lifeguard stand. Sea surface temperatures have warmed into the 70s.

Do not forget the sunscreen! Our UV index is extreme, and that means under 10 minutes for a burn.

