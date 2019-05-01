EUSTIS, Fla. — After nearly 25 years, the Lake Eustis Museum of Art (LEMA) is moving its headquarters to neighboring Tavares.

LEMA was at Farran Park in Eustis since 2012

The move is based on financial reasons

Museum offers art exhibits, programs

LEMA Board President Lou Buigas said the board voted recently to move to a building in downtown Tavares after working out a deal with the landlord Herbert Lehner Foundation.

"We've been struggling financially, with grants and other funding and also with membership for years. It's a sign of the times that's led to this," Buigas said. "We basically want to be somewhere where the museum is going to be loved and supported by the community."

The museum has been renting the 2,300-square-foot building at 1 West Orange Ave. in Ferran Park from the city of Eustis for $1,300 per month since 2012.

Before that, it was housed in other Eustis locations and is known for offering children and adult art programs and education, as well as hosting various artist exhibits.

Some were well supported and attended and some were not, Buigas said.

The museum was being funded by membership dues, sponsorships and donations. As a nonprofit organization, it relies heavily on state grants and support.

Eustis City Manager Ron Neibert said he wishes there was more the city could have done.

"The museum provides arts and education and we will miss that. Not having an art presence always diminishes the community somewhat, but we were charging them below market rent and we did what we could do to help them out," Neibert said.

Within the next few months, the museum will begin its transition to the Key West Resort in downtown Tavares, where it will occupy more than 1,600 square feet in the first floor of the building at 213 West Ruby St.