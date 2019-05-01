TAVARES, Fla. — A plan by a Lake County farm to bring in and house up to 200 migrant workers in a dormitory-style building was turned down during a contentious board meeting Wednesday.

The county zoning board voted 4-1 against the construction of the dorm, which would house Mexican laborers for a company called Liner Source.

Seats at the meeting were packed with residents who opposed the building, while representatives from Liner Source were on hand to respond to their concerns, many about safety.

"Liner Source is going to use something called E-Verify through Homeland Security. E-Verify is simply HR verifying. It does no background checking and no criminal checking," resident Jenny Rennard said. "They offer a person a job, the person accepts, and in three days, they use something called E-Verify, which just says can they or can't they work."