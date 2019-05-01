DELAND, Fla. — A former employee of Volusia County’s emergency transport agency was recently sentenced to 15 years in state prison for a sexual abuse and pornography case involving children.

Talisha Bush-Conn, 28, a former EVAC worker, was charged with sexual battery of a child, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, child abuse, and other charges.

Bush-Conn was also declared a sexual predator during her recent sentencing hearing, according to a spokesman for the State Attorney's Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit.

Her ex-husband, 30-year-old Tyler Bush-Conn, a former Volusia County Sheriff’s Office telecommunicator, was sentenced in December to life in prison for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

Tyler Bush-Conn is being held at Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton in the Florida Panhandle.

The Bush-Conns were separated at the times of their arrests in 2017.

Detectives found 20 pornographic images of a 7-year-old girl on Tyler Bush-Conn’s phone.

On Talisha Bush-Conn’s phone, detectives discovered a video file portraying an adult male sexually abusing a female child who appeared to be 3 to 4 years old.

The investigation began in 2017 -- that’s when Alabama officials contacted Volusia authorities about the 7-year-old girl’s allegation she had been sexually abused in Volusia County.

“Detectives determined the abuse occurred on several occasions at the Bush-Conns’ previous home on Wade Street in DeLand and at the victim’s home in Deltona,” the Sheriff’s Office said in 2017 statement. “Through their investigation, detectives also determined that Talisha engaged in at least one sexual encounter with the victim as well.”