Binghamton’s north side will be home to a grocery store for the first time in two decades.

The grocery store will offer various types and food items and produce at a bargain rate.

Advocates for a store have recently said that 12,000 people in the neighborhood live more than a mile away from fresh food and most don’t have access to cars.

Developers are building the store at the Canal Plaza construction site and hope to have it open by June 2020. It is unclear what the store will be.

“What we’re trying to do is put a grocery store slap dab in the middle so they can walk to it, have greater accessibility.”

Prices on fresh food will also be lower at the store.