MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's time to dim the lights and lower the volume at many beaches across Southwest Florida as sea turtle nesting season kicks off.

Season begins May 1, runs through October 31

Homes, businesses facing beaches must change lighting

See an injured sea turtle? Call 1-800-404-3922

More Manatee County stories

Nesting season begins May 1 and runs until October 31. In the coming days, beach goers will start to notice groups of volunteers patrolling the sand at daybreak, looking for nests and signs that sea turtles were there overnight.

To date, nests have been reported as far north as Longboat Key. Suzi Fox, Executive Director of Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, believes it will only be a matter of days until nests become part of the landscape.

"The last two days I can feel the heat in the air and the moisture," she said, "It's turtle time."

In order to prepare for the nesting season, homes and businesses that face the beach are tasked with replacing traditional light bulbs with downward-directed amber LED lights.

If there's too much light, the turtles coming to shore can become confused, wander off course, or be deterred from laying eggs.

Sea Turtle Nesting Season kicks off May 1!



If you have property on the beach it’s time to test your lights. Using this turtle safelight guide card you can see if your lights are turtle friendly.



This light is NOT and will have to be replaced by an amber LED bulb ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/2ZYjGScohD — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) April 30, 2019 Here’s an example of a turtle friendly light. The card mimics what the sea turtles can see. When placed over the amber LED light it appears dark.



Experts say bright light can throw nesting sea turtles off course @BN9 pic.twitter.com/wWfXjmopFX — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) April 30, 2019

Residents living by the beach are also asked to keep blinds closed at night and reduce the use of flashlights outside.

Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch has turtle-safe light bulbs available.

Florida Fish and Wildlife also have a comprehensive list of approved lighting at myFWC.com/conservation.

If you are visiting the beach, here's a few guidelines from Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Florida Fish and Wildlife:

Do not touch a turtle nest. It is against the law.

Do not mark nests with sticks or surround with rocks

Don't use a camera flash or flashlight on the beach at night

Fill holes and knock down sandcastles when leaving the beach

Remove beach chairs at sundown

If you see an injured sea turtle, please contact the FWC's Wildlife alert Hotline at 1-800-404-3922 or email Tip@myFWC.org.