Sandy Creek is preparing for the worst as people there are worried about new flooding along Lake Ontario.

Water levels have gone up at least a foot-and-a-half at Greene Point Marina. Lake Ontario's water levels are usually 246 feet.

An 11-inch increase is predicted in the coming weeks, which has business owners concerned ever since they received 3 feet that caused substantial coastline damage in the spring and summer of 2017.

Some have been lying out brick walls and sandbags and even raising their docks.

“It’s very unnerving,” said Cheryl Yerdon, co-owner of Greene Point Marina. “I think for both of us. I know it is for me because I know people want to come here as I said and just enjoy themselves. They look forward to it for their six months out of the year."

Business owners are hoping they won't need to leave, because it would delay their tourist season, which opens around Memorial Day.