MELBOURNE, Fla. — A great horned owl in Brevard County who went through a traumatizing experience is now back home.

The owl was hit by a car driving over the Pineda Causeway back in January.

It got wedged into the vehicle's grill, and fortunately the driver stopped and called Wild Florida Rescue .

HE IS HOME! Barn owl hit by car & stuck in it’s grill on Pineda Causeway back in January! @rescue_wild saved it, took bird to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in #Jupiter where it’s broken leg was rehabbed. Today the owl is back home in same area of Indian River! #Brevard @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/e5PVhtXYtk — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) April 30, 2019

The owl was taken to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter, where it was on the mend for a broken leg.

On Tuesday, four months later, the owl was released back into the wild.

“Took him down, put a pin in the leg, took a little time for him to recoup and get flying again,” said Edward Abraira with Busch Wildlife Sanctuary.

Wildlife officials say often the owl's family will be waiting on its return.