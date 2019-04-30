MELBOURNE, Fla. — A great horned owl in Brevard County who went through a traumatizing experience is now back home.
- Great horned owl in Brevard release back into wild
- The owl was hit by a car in January
- Owl was rehabbed by Busch Wildlife Sanctuary
The owl was hit by a car driving over the Pineda Causeway back in January.
It got wedged into the vehicle's grill, and fortunately the driver stopped and called Wild Florida Rescue.
The owl was taken to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter, where it was on the mend for a broken leg.
On Tuesday, four months later, the owl was released back into the wild.
“Took him down, put a pin in the leg, took a little time for him to recoup and get flying again,” said Edward Abraira with Busch Wildlife Sanctuary.
Wildlife officials say often the owl's family will be waiting on its return.