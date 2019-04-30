ORLANDO, Fla. — With the skies full of sun and wind, maybe today would be a good day to go fly a kite.

Plenty of sun will be on hand again for Tuesday with breezy winds from the east. Temperatures will climb to the mid- to upper 80s. Mild and dry conditions will prevail overnight as lows fall to the upper 60s.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Wednesday; few changes will be found through midweek with a warm and dry pattern in place.

Throughout this time, only a stray coastal shower is possible, embedded in onshore winds. A better rain chance comes by Thursday when moisture increases from the east across Central Florida.

It will stay unsettled through Friday with scattered areas of rain and embedded thunderstorms.

With more clouds around, temperatures Thursday and Friday will be slightly lower, in the mid-80s.

Rain chances will be reduced over the weekend as slightly drier air tries to work in. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will hover around 90 degrees.

Beach and surf forecast

Boaters will find winds breezy from the east on Tuesday, around 10 to 15 knots.

Seas will range around 3 feet. The rip current risk is moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near an open lifeguard tower.

