ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is in custody after Orange County deputies say he touched himself inappropriately in front of a child inside a changing room at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon earlier this month.

William Michael Hayes, 57, of Bradenton, Florida, is charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition in the presence of a minor.

According to an arrest report by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened April 12 inside a men’s changing room at the popular Disney water park.

Two men reported seeing Hayes inappropriately touch himself in front of two boys with their grandfather in the communal changing room.

The men reported what they saw to an employee, according to the arrest report, and a deputy eventually stopped Hayes. Disney management also issued a trespass warning against Hayes after investigators interviewed him.

Hayes was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail on Monday afternoon. He is being held on $10,000 bond.