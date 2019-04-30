ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Topgolf may be coming to St. Petersburg.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9 partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Business Journal, the Southwest Florida Water Management District is showing plans filed by Topgolf for a facility in the Carillon business park area of St. Petersburg.

Topgolf came to the Bay area five years ago with its location in the Brandon area. The company is based in Dallas.

The entertainment facilities combine an interactive golf driving range with a restaurant and bar spread over three stories. Golfers launch balls over the three floors towards targets to score points.

According to the Business Journal, the new St. Pete Topgolf will be similar to the size of the Brandon location: 65,000 square feet on about 14 acres.

The targeted Carillon site is a 12 acres vacant lot near the Transamerica Financial office.

With two Topgolf facilities, the Bay area would join South Florida, which has two locations. Other facilities are located in Orlando and Jacksonville and the company has plans for a Topgolf in Fort Myers area.

There are 59 Topgolfs nationwide.