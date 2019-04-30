VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A law-enforcement license-plate scanner alerted Volusia County officers Monday to a stolen Land Rover from South Florida, prompting a two-county pursuit that ended with the arrest of a Sanford man.

Jamie Snell of Sanford arrested

Snell, 29, charged with three crimes

He's accused of grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement

Jamie Snell, 29, is being held on $7,500 bond at the John Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford. He must be fitted with a GPS monitor if he makes bond because of his criminal past, according to a report.

Records show Snell served a year in state prison, leaving in September 2012, for trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawnbroker.

In recent years, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has been working with local governments to install license-plate readers throughout the county that automatically scan and alert authorities when they detect plates of vehicles reported as stolen.

In this case, a scanner alerted the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 1:21 p.m. Monday that a black 2013 Land Rover stolen during an armed carjacking in North Miami a day earlier was pulling into a Subway at 1169 Saxon Blvd. in Orange City.

Authorities responded in patrol vehicles and in a helicopter.

After a pursuit through Orange City, the Land Rover fled westbound on Interstate 4 into Seminole County. Officers followed and alerted Seminole officials. The stolen vehicle got off at State Road 436 and then made a northbound turn onto Douglas Avenue.

“Police located the stolen vehicle abandoned at 270 Douglas Avenue” in Altamonte Springs, a report said.

A man and woman were seen running between several buildings. A police dog was released and eventually led officers to Snell and a woman hiding behind a dumpster. The woman initially told police they were having sex behind the dumpster.

After police said she was spotted in the Land Rover, she changed her statement and said Snell picked her up from her home at in Deltona in the Land Rover and took her to Subway for a job interview.

The woman was questioned at the Seminole jail and released.