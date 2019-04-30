VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Should Volusia County Public Schools limit backpacks on campus for security and limit kids to wearing just one earbud at a time?

Volusia County School Board to discuss security proposals

Meeting starts at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in DeLand

Policies at other school districts to be discussed

Those are among the issues the School Board will address Tuesday afternoon during a presentation by Superintendent James T. Russell and other staffers.

The issue of school safety — and how best to handle it — has been a matter of intense public debate since the February 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

All Volusia schools are protected by an armed school guardian or law enforcement officer under legislation passed after the massacre.

Officials say they continually review their rules designed to keep students, teachers, and administrators safe.

The Volusia County School Board’s meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the DeLand Administrative Complex, 200 N. Clara Ave.

It’s not known exactly when the safety discussion will take place. It’s No. 19 on an agenda with 28 items.

“It is just a presentation to the school board letting them know our current policies, and what other districts do when it comes to backpacks,” Volusia County Public Schools spokeswoman Kelly Joyce Schulz said in an email to Spectrum News 13. “We currently do not have a policy regarding backpacks” on school campuses.

In August, Volusia joined other Central Florida school districts by banning backpacks at sporting events. The same policies are in effect at Seminole and Orange.

Earbuds will also be discussed by Volusia leaders Tuesday.

“They will also be talking about creating a policy or school-based rule to only allow single ear-bud use so students can hear what’s going on around them,” Schulz said.

That policy may require one unbudded ear while students are in hallways, cafeterias and other common areas of campus.

Changes, if any, would take effect in August for the start of the next school year.