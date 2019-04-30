The lawsuit between the former owner of Macy's and the owner of ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt has reached its final stages.

Closing arguments were made in the case on Monday.

Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC owes almost $10 million in back taxes on the mall property but said they disagree with the assessed value of the mall.

The former owner of Macy's said the owed back taxes hurt businesses tied to the mall.

A decision in this specific case is expected sometime next week.

All the while, people are left wondering when ShoppingTown could be redeveloped. It was a subject that came up Monday evening during one of the town halls that Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has been hosting since taking office last fall.

McMahon has publicly criticized Moonbeam several times and said he would like to see the area used as a town center, saying it can no longer be used for a traditional mall due to its previous track record.

"Town centers are big economic drivers and help the quality of life in those towns,” McMahon said. “We think ShoppingTown is a great opportunity for that, but this is not new news to Moonbeam. They've heard me say that face-to-face a couple of times."

Several residents in the Town of Dewitt are echoing the same idea about potentially bringing a town center to the location.