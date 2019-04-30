OCALA, Fla. — Florida Department of Health officials in Marion County are warning residents in the Silver Springs area to be vigilant after a bobcat tested positive for rabies.

Officials warn residents of rabies in the Silver Springs area

A bobcat recently tested positive for rabies

Seek immediate medical attention if you've been bitten, scratched

The department said all Silver Springs residents should practice heightened awareness of the disease, especially residents in the following areas:

- North of East State Road 40

- South of Northeast 59th Place

- West of Northeast 145th Avenue Road

- East of Northeast 114th Terrace

Florida DOH encourages people with pets to make sure their pets are vaccinated. The department also said people should avoid contact with wildlife or any unfamiliar animals, even if they seem friendly.

Health officials encourage anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal to seek immediate medical attention, along with reporting it to Florida Health in Marion County at 352-644-2713.

If your pet has been bitten, seek immediate veterinary attention and contact the county's animal services at 352-671-8727.