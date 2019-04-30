KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The American Red Cross says more than dozen units were affected a large fire at a Kissimmee apartment complex Monday evening.

The fire happened at the Parkway apartments at 3024 Parkway Boulevard. Crews responded to the complex around 5:30 p.m.

"It was a burning inferno, like out of control. (There were) seven or eight fire engines, ambulances, loads of people crowded outside," said witness Connor Mason.

Crews putting out hotspots at Kissimme apt fire. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ pic.twitter.com/FQcy7Zm6Xc — Matt Fernandez (@MattMyNews13) April 29, 2019

Santiago Bravo was inside one of units at the Parkway apartments with his family. They were able escape with their cats and watched the flames from the basketball court.

Fire officials say at least two of the units are a complete loss, though families are thankful that no one was injured.

The American Red Cross said it is providing assistance to families affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.