CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people are dead after a shooting at UNC Charlotte, according to MEDIC. A suspect is also in custody.

Reports say two others are injured and two more have life-threatening injuries.

The school sent out a tweet telling people on campus to “Run, Hide, Fight,” late Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the scene near the Kennedy building is secure but the campus is still on lockdown. They also say there's no reason to believe anyone else is involved.

UNCC's last day of classes was Tuesday, and the exam schedule was set to begin May 2.

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.