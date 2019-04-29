DELTONA, Fla. — A 63-year-old man is without his vehicle and 15-year-old Chihuahua after a suspect drove off with his car at a Deltona Publix Sunday.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office , the incident happened at the Publix on 2100 Saxon Boulevard around noon as the man was loading his groceries into his blue, 2017 Kia Forte.

The man told deputies that he left his Kia running with the keys in the ignition and his dog Roxie inside while returning his shopping cart to the store.

When he walked back to his vehicle, he reportedly saw someone driving away with it, ultimately leaving the parking lot.

He told investigators he saw the vehicle turn onto West Finnland Drive southbound and then turn left onto Fairhaven Street. After that, the man said he lost track of the car.

The Sheriff’s Office is soliciting the public’s help in tracking down the man’s Kia Forte and his dog Roxie.

The vehicle has dark tinted windows and has the Florida license tag DMWN47.

Anyone who has seen Roxie or the vehicle is encouraged to call 911 or Volusia Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 386-248-1777. Callers should refer to case #19-9173.