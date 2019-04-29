ORLANDO, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on felony first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy near the Mall at Millenia just over a week ago.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Antony Lorenzo Reid was found shot April 20 at JR Street and Starbright Drive, behind the Mall of Millenia. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives say the shooting stemmed from an illegal gun sale gone bad.

Anyone who can provide more information on the death is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-254-7000.