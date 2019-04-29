SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old Sumter County man will face a slew of charges after troopers say he's recovering from a multi-county crime spree in a firefighter’s stolen pickup.

Suspect is Travis Duane Lovett of Bushnell

Lovett accused of trying to run over deputies in Citrus County

Florida Highway Patrol says Lovett shot at troopers

Troopers ended the pursuit of Travis Duane Lovett of Bushnell in Sumter County by using a "PIT" maneuver, a tactical maneuver with their patrol vehicles that forced the pickup to abruptly move sideways, Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins said.

An unrestrained Lovett was ejected as the pickup overturned multiple times onto the south shoulder of County Road 476 and crashed.

The 2007 Ford F-250, stolen from a Citrus County fire captain while he was on duty, was totaled.

“Lovett, the only person injured during the incident, was initially airlifted to Bayonet Point, then transferred to Tampa General Hospital for injuries sustained when the vehicle crashed,” Gaskins said in a statement.

The crime spree escalated at 9:30 a.m. Sunday when deputies in Citrus County called for the FHP’s assistance after deputies say Lovett tried to run them down on State Road 44 west of U.S. Highway 41.

Several troopers responded and spotted the stolen truck at U.S. 41 and Kabrick Road. They pursued the truck south into Hernando County and east on C.R. 476.

That’s when Lovett, armed with a handgun, fired three times at troopers, Gaskins said.

“One bullet struck a pursuing trooper’s right front windshield,” he noted.