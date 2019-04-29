ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando Predators player bit and punched his girlfriend during a fight over a cell phone and video game, Seminole County deputies say.

Offensive lineman Justin Cook accused of domestic violence

Authorities say Cook, girlfriend were arguing over her cellphone

Preds owner: We have zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence

Justin James Cook of Apopka was charged Sunday night with battery/dating violence after an argument with his girlfriend that deputies say got physical.

Orlando Predators owner Kenny McEntyre on Monday afternoon said the Predators have released the offensive lineman. McEntyre told Cook he was releasing him from the team following the suspected physical altercation.

According to a Sheriff's Office arrest report, deputies who responded to the couple's Apopka apartment Sunday afternoon said they noticed that Cook's girlfriend had cuts on her lower lip and right arm.

The @ORLPredators had a team meeting before the season led by owner Kenny McEntyre about domestic violence. "He (Justin Cook) is released now. Not indefinitely. He will never be in a Predator uniform again. When I say zero tolerance, I meant zero tolerance." -McEntyre @MyNews13 — Spectrum News Wildman (@NewsWildman) April 29, 2019

She told them that she and Cook had been in a fight over her cell phone and his video game. She said he took her phone and laptop, so she took his video game. He threatened to hurt her if she didn't return it. A struggle ensued, and he bit her arm, she said.

The video game was broken in the struggle, and Cook became enraged. That's when he punched her in the face and body, the arrest report says.

According to McEntyre, the team has a zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence. It's something he expressed to each player before the season started.

"He will never be in a Predator uniform again. When I say zero tolerance, I meant zero tolerance," McEntyre said.

“(It's) never good to get this type of press," the owner added. "A couple of weeks ago, we got the Apollos press bad news that they were folding the season, and then you get this type of news. This is not the type of news we want to be covering.”

Cook’s name has been removed from the team’s roster on its website, and McEntyre said the Predators will need to find a replacement for their big man quickly.

Bond for Cook was set at $500.

The Predators are 1-2 in their first three games. Their next game is Saturday on the road, when they take on the Columbus Lions.