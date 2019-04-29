ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a great start to the week as Central Florida will see nice skies and warm temperatures.

Plenty of sun will be on hand to start the new week.

Temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 80s with plenty of sun. Clear and quiet conditions will hold through Monday evening as lows fall to the upper 60s.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday; few changes will be found through midweek with a warm and dry pattern in place.

Only a stray coastal shower is possible, embedded in onshore winds. A better rain chance comes by Thursday when moisture increases across Central Florida.

It will stay unsettled through Friday. A weak cold front is slated to arrive early in the weekend, helping to reduce rain chances by Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Beach and surf forecast

Boaters will find winds breezy from the east on Monday, around 10 to 15 knots.

Seas will range between 2 to 3 feet. The rip current risk is moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near an open lifeguard tower.

