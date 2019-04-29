ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is moving forward with plans to overhaul the city's housing authority.

Mayor Rick Kriseman tweets about housing authority staff shake up

Kriseman said he will remove 3 housing authority commissioners

On Sunday night, Kriseman tweeted he is removing three housing authority commissioners on Monday.

The move comes, he said, due to "6 counts of inefficiency/neglect of duty/misconduct."

The mayor also thanked the city attorney's office for what he called "their tremendous diligence."

The tweet also included an image of a large binder.

The city and the housing authority have been at odds for months over low income housing.