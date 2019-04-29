ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the more than two-year-old murder of a man on his honeymoon who was staying at an International Drive resort hotel.

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in 2016 shooting death

Man from Turkey killed during honeymoon; wife called 911

RELATED: Deputies: Man on honeymoon shot dead in robbery attempt at I-Drive hotel

Troy Sparrow, 27, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the September 8, 2016 shooting death of Osman Darcan of Turkey, who was in the Orlando area with his new wife, deputies announced Monday.

The shooting happened during a robbery attempt just after midnight that morning at the Wyndham Orlando Resort at 8001 International Drive. Detectives say Sparrow approached the couple in the parking lot and tried to grab the woman's purse. When Darcan fought back, he was shot.

Osman's wife, as well as other witnesses, called 911 to report the shooting.

Deputies said tips and an ongoing investigation by detectives led to the arrest of Sparrow.