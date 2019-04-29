TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate opened debate Monday on legislation to raise the state's smoking age from 18 to 21. The bill's sponsor, however, downplayed its prospects of passing before the 2019 legislative session ends on Friday.

"Those who want all sometimes get nothing, many times do, and are prepared to sacrifice the good in their pursuit for the perfect. This has been a real challenge," Sen. David Simmons (R-Altamonte Springs) said during Monday's floor session.

If SB 1618 were to become law, Florida would become the eighth state to raise its smoking age to 21. Cigarettes, cigars and vaping would all be off-limits, but that's not good enough for some public health advocates, who are demanding that e-cigarettes be classified as tobacco delivery devices.

That would allow the state's Tobacco-Free Florida program to design anti-vaping advertising.

Vaping industry executives are urging legislators to refrain from lumping e-cigarettes in the same category as traditional tobacco products. Vaping, they argue, is often used by habitual smokers as an effective step toward cessation.

The Senate could continue the smoking age debate later in the week, but Simmons indicated there would first have to be compromises made on both sides of the issue.

"I have likened this to nailing jell-o to the wall, and I've also likened it to stacking greasy BBs, and it's not very easy," he said. "And so, the impetus to this has been to try to get the consensus."