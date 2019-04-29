FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A former Boys and Girls Club counselor in Flagler County has been arrested after deputies say he molested a child at a summer camp, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dontia Deone Mobley, 34, charged with lewd & lascivious molestation

The ex-Boys & Girls Club camp counselor accused of molesting child

He's being held without bond, deputies say

Thirty-four-year-old Dontia Deone Mobley, also known as “Dante”, has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor under 12 years old.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a news release said they first became aware of the suspected molestation in May 2018 after a person came forward and said Mobley allegedly molested a summer camp attendee various times between May 2011 and August 2012 while he was a camp counselor.

Mobley was arrested Monday morning in Bunnell. According to the detective on the case, Mobley confirmed working at the Boys and Girls Club and eventually confessed to the molestation.

He was transported to Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held without bond.

According to deputies, Mobley was arrested in the past for aggravated child abuse, lewd and lascivious molestation, and violation of felony probation.