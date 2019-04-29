The New York State Gaming Commission has approved del Lago Resort and Casino’s petition to reduce its number of slot machines at the Seneca County facility.

Del Lago made the request at the end of last month in anticipation of future sports gambling at the casino sometime in the future.

The casino is required by state law to have at least 1,950 slot machines and 84 table games, as well as 10 poker tables. The commission amended del Lago’s casino license during its meeting on Monday.

Del Lago signed an agreement with DraftKings back in July to open a sportsbook at the gaming facility as New York possibly moves toward legalizing sports betting.

The casino is relying on sports betting to help improve its financial status. Back in January, Moody’s Investor Services downgraded ratings for del Lago for the second straight year as gross gaming revenue remains well below expectation.