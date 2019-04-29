DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The executive director of First Step Shelter Inc. , a city-run project and nonprofit aiming to provide shelter for Daytona Beach’s homeless population, is resigning.

Mark Geallis provided his letter of resignation to Mayor Derrick Henry, who is also the chairman and president of the nonprofit, last Wednesday.

In the letter, Geallis cited “changes to the project” as the reason behind his resignation.

The First Step Shelter project has faced delays since it was introduced to city leaders in 2016. Officials finally broke ground on the shelter in December 2017 and said it was their goal to open it in 2018, but according to the project’s website, the shelter is now expected to be completed in September 2019.

Geallis said his last day in the position will be July 23.

In an email to Spectrum News 13, he said he will have a briefing at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Daytona Beach City Hall.