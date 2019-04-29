PALM BAY, Fla. — Two people survived after a plane landed hard in a marshy area of south Brevard County.

The Piper Cherokee went down in a remote part of TM Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area Monday.

The plane's flight plan shows it took off from Vero Beach Regional Airport just after 9 a.m., and was set to return shortly before 10 a.m. But the plane didn't make it back.

A call came into the Brevard County Sheriff's Office around 2 in the afternoon about the plane crash some 30 miles northwest of the airport. It took some time to find the plane.

Right now, it's unclear how the plane will be removed. The FAA is investigating.