ORLANDO, Fla.-- The family of a 14-year-old shot and killed on April 20 is calling for justice.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday to remember Antony Reid, who was shot on J.R. Street near Mall at Millennia.

Family and friends walked down the street with candles lit, wearing T-shirts to remember Reid.

They stopped at the spot where investigators say Reid was shot. Reid was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Reid's mother and father got very emotional when speaking about their son.

“He was outgoing he loved everyone no matter what,” Reid’s mother Annie Pratt said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.