ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Sunday, April 28, there will be several ramp closures scheduled nightly on State Road 429 between Plant State and CR 437 (Ocoee Apopka Road) through May 5.
This part of a road improvement project which began on March 11.
Crews are adding a turn lane and widening the entrance ramp at Kelly Park Road to southbound SR 429. At Plant Street, crews are repaving the northbound SR 429 exit ramp and the southbound SR 429 entrance ramp. At CR 437, crews are doing drainage work, installing a sign, and paving the northbound SR 429 exit ramp. Work is expected to last until August of this year.
Here is the list of nightly closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:
- Sunday, April 28, through Tuesday, April 30: Northbound SR 429 exit ramp to Plant Street. Drivers will continue north and exit at West Road/Clarcona Ocoee Road (Exit 26), take a left, then a left on Ocoee Apopka Road to return to Plant Street. Tolls at West Road/Clarcona Ocoee Road are suspended during the detour.
- Tuesday, April 30, through Thursday, May 2: Southbound SR 429 on ramp from Plant Street. Drivers will take a right on Maguire Road, then a right on SR 50/Colonial Drive to return to southbound SR 429.
- Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 5: Northbound SR 429 exit ramp to CR 437/Ocoee Apopka Road. Another option would be to exit at WestRoad/Clarcona Ocoee Road (Exit 26), then take West Road to CR 437/Ocoee Apopka Road.