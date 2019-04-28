ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Sunday, April 28, there will be several ramp closures scheduled nightly on State Road 429 between Plant State and CR 437 (Ocoee Apopka Road) through May 5.

This part of a road improvement project which began on March 11.

Crews are adding a turn lane and widening the entrance ramp at Kelly Park Road to southbound SR 429. At Plant Street, crews are repaving the northbound SR 429 exit ramp and the southbound SR 429 entrance ramp. At CR 437, crews are doing drainage work, installing a sign, and paving the northbound SR 429 exit ramp. Work is expected to last until August of this year.

Here is the list of nightly closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: