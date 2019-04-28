BALTIMORE -- One person is dead and at least six others are injured in a shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at a cookout in the western part of the city.

Police say a man approached people at the cookout and started firing.

One man died at the scene, police said. The other injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police are still trying to find the shooter.

Initial reports said the shooting happened outside the Perkins Square Baptist Church, which is nearby. The shooting, however, is not connected to the church, police said.