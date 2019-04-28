PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- A man's body was found floating in the Halifax River on Sunday, according to Port Orange police.

Man's body found in Halifax River

Police say the body was about 100 feet from the shoreline

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday

Officers responded to the interestion of Riverside Drive and Katherine Street just before 11 a.m.

The unidentified man was found about 100 feet from the shoreline, police said in a news release.

Volusia County Beach Safety assisted officers with retrieving the body from the water.

An autopsy is schedule for Monday, police said in a news release.