SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Mary man is accused of possessing obscene material.

Luis Javier Molina Nieves, 25, arrested

Suspect under investigation since January.

Each charge is punishable by up to five years in prison

Luis Javier Molina Nieves, 25, was arrested on 17 counts of possessing obscene material.

On January 21, an investigator downloaded a child pornography video file from a computer address associated with Nieves's unit at Sun Lake Apartment Homes, according to an arrest affidavit.

Members of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit obtained a search warrant and went to his apartment on Thursday.

During an interview with investigators, Nieves admitted to "downloading child pornography several times over the last few years, admitted to transferring the child pornography files to an external hard drive from his laptop,” the report said.

A hard drive examined by an investigator found 17 files showing juveniles engaged in various sexual activities.

Several electronic devices were seized and will be examined by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Unit.

He was arrested and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

Nieves posted a revised bond of $51,000 and left jail on Saturday.

His next scheduled court appearance is an arraignment on June 11.