ORLANDO, Fla. — The pleasant stretch of weather will continue Sunday afternoon and evening.

An area of high pressure continues to dominate central Florida’s weather and the drier air remains in place over the region. This means more sunshine and humidity but will still be relatively comfortable.

Afternoon highs will be a tad bit warmer compared to Saturday. We will feel temps in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and they’ll stay clear overnight tonight.

Temperatures will drop only into the low to mid-60s for Monday morning and will warm quickly back into the middle to upper 80s for the start of the new school and work week.

High pressure will start to shift a little farther north and east. This slight pattern shift will allow our winds to become more southeasterly. This will allow for the moisture to slowly increasing and this will bring back the humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s through mid-week with morning temps starting out in the middle to upper 60s. There will be more clouds by Wednesday afternoon with rain chances returning by Thursday.

The coverage of rain on Thursday will be 20 percent with the highest coverage of rain occurring on Friday.

A cold front will move just to our north and the winds ahead of this front will be predominately out of the south. This combination will lead to about a 40 percent coverage of rain and thunderstorms for the end of the week.

The front will not move into central Florida, but it will be close enough to spark enough energy for a wider coverage of rain and storms. The rain chances will continue into Saturday and next Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Beach and surf forecast:

There will be good boating conditions today with a light chop on the intracoastal waterways. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots with seas of 2 to 3 feet.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair to start and then poor later this afternoon. Wave heights will only be 1 to 2 plus feet with a small easterly swell. The rip current risk remains elevated so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. Ocean water temperatures are in the low to mid-70s.

